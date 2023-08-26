Home / Boxing Videos / GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT-LIVE FROM SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

With his eyes locked on legacy making, Puerto Rico’s Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo will continue his history-making journey as he makes his first WBO Mini Flyweight World Championship defense against Garen “Hellboy” Diagan of General Santos City, Philippines on Saturday, August 26. The first men’s world title fight in Puerto Rico in six years, the special island broadcast of the Golden Boy Fight Night Series on DAZN will take place at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan and is presented in association with Miguel Cotto Promotions. The DAZN broadcast begins at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT.

