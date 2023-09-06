Home / Boxing Videos / The Moment Jermell Charlo Became the Undisputed Super Welterweight King

The Moment Jermell Charlo Became the Undisputed Super Welterweight King

Premier Boxing Champions 11 hours ago Boxing Videos



Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano’s first battle for super welterweight supremacy ended in a split decision draw, but Charlo removed any doubt that he is the undisputed 154-pound king when he stopped Castano in the 10th round of their rematch in May 2022.

Charlo returns to the ring on September 30, 2023, against another undisputed world champion, Canelo Alvarez, live on SHOWTIME PPV.

