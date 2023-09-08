GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT | RAUL " EL CUGAR" CURIEL vs. COURTNEY "BKNY" PENNINGTON





Hoping to score another phenomenal knockout victory to add to his current stoppage streak, former Mexican Olympian and current NABF Welterweight Titleholder Raul “El Cugar” Curiel (12-0, 10 KOs) will defend his title against Brooklyn, New York’s Courtney “BKNY” Pennington (17-6-3, 7 KOs). The 10-round main event will be broadcast on Thursday, September 7, live worldwide on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

Curiel, a boxer-puncher with hunter instincts will be entering the ring after a jaw-dropping, second round knockout over welterweight gate-keeper Brad Solomon in December 2022. Pennington is coming in with a victory against James Martin last May 2023 and will be looking to rob Curiel’s title and ruin El Cugar’s knockout-streak.

In the co-headlining spot, Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (15-1, 11 KOs) will be returning to the ring for redemption in a 10-round super bantamweight fight against a soon-to-be-announced opponent. One of the Coachella Valley’s biggest local stars, Flores was last seen in a war that brought the fans to their feet when he faced off against Walter Santibanes this past June in a bout that didn’t go his way.

Hot prospect and fan-favorite Grant Flores (2-0, 2 KOs) who represents the Coachella Valley with his cousin “Gucci Manny” will also be on the card. He will participate in a six-round welterweight fight against a soon-to-be-announced opponent.

Shop Golden Boy

https://tinyurl.com/4phdrzvj

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #WatchOnDAZN #GoldenBoyFightNight #FightNight #Mexico #MexicanBoxing

Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:

https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

Tweets by GoldenBoyBoxing

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

http://www.instagram.com/GoldenBoy

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy