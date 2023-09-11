Home / Boxing Videos / Jermell Charlo Media Workout | #CaneloCharlo

Jermell Charlo Media Workout | #CaneloCharlo

Undisputed Junior Middleweight World Champion Jermell Charlo will hold a Houston media workout as he prepares to take on Undisputed Super Middleweight World Champion Canelo Álvarez headlining a SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, September 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo Promotions will present the Premier Boxing Champions Pay-Per-View.

