Yordenis Ugas shocks Bryant Perrella with first loss | The Road to #CaneloCharlo





Yordenis Ugas took a 2 year absence from the boxing and returned in thunderous fashion. First he dominated the then undefeated Jamal James. Then six-weeks later he returned to ring to face another undefeated prospect, Bryant Perrella.

Not only did Ugas drop Perrella in the first round, he went on to win by TKO stoppage from the ref.

Ugas returns to the ring against another highly touted prospect, Jesus Ramos Jr., on the September 30 on Showtime Boxing PPV.

#CaneloCharlo Fight Night & Ticket Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-093023

#UgasRamos #YordenisUgas

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions