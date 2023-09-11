Jermell Charlo: Workout | #CaneloCharlo Is September 30th on SHOWTIME PPV

Watch hard-hitting undisputed junior middleweight world champion Jermell Charlo works out ahead of his legacy-defining fight vs. Mexican superstar and pound-for-pound great Canelo Álvarez.
#canelo #canelocharlo #jermellcharlo #boxing #shosports #showtimechampionshipboxing
Subscribe to the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel: https://goo.gl/s8CWVT
Follow SHOWTIME Sports:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShoSports/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SHOsports
Instagram: https://instagram.com/shosports
Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/shosports
Official Site: https://www.sho.com/sports
Follow SHOWTIME Boxing:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShoBoxing
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ShowtimeBoxing
Instagram: https://instagram.com/showtimeboxing
Tumblr: http://showtimeboxing.tumblr.com/
Follow INSIDE THE NFL:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/insidetheNFL
Twitter: https://twitter.com/insidetheNFL
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/insidetheNFL/
Follow BELOW THE BELT with Brendan Schaub:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BelowTheBeltSHO
Twitter: https://twitter.com/btbshowtime
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/belowthebelt/
Follow SHOWTIME:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/showtime
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SHO_Network
Instagram: https://instagram.com/showtime/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SHOWTIME
Official Site: https://www.sho.com/