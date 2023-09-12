KO | Darius Fulghum vs Jeremiah Curtright! DFG Scores Big KO In 2nd Fight Under Golden Boy Banner!

Light Heavyweight Prospect, Darius Fulghum, Remains Perfect! All 6 Wins by Stoppage! Keep an eye out for the Houston Native, as he is scheduled to fight September 16th, on the ZepedaGesta Undercard!
Darius Fulghum vs Jeremiah Curtright
July 8th, 2023 – AT&T Center, Dallas, TX – #SchofieldRhodes
