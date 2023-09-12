Hermosillo defeated De Luna in California – World Boxing Association

Rigoberto Hermosillo defeated American Alexis de Luna by a close majority decision on Saturday night at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California, United States.

Hermosillo, 31 years old (14-4-1 / 9 KO) won his second victory of 2023, at the beginning of the year he defeated Blas Ezequiel Caro (9-6), from Argentina, by unanimous decision. In the same way, he achieved his third win in a row.

The judges’ scorecards were in favor of the Jalisco native by 76-76 / 77-75 / 77-75. Only one judge gave a draw, but none of them saw the local Luna as the winner.

Rigoberto started the actions, trying to keep the duel in his distance, taking advantage of his great reach and his continuous walk forward, was being key for the first rounds to be tilted in favor of the Los Angeles based boxer.

De Luna progressively gained confidence, began to cut distance, betting more on constant exchanges to the soft areas and to the face. He also took advantage of Hermosillo’s aggressiveness to wait for his attack and counterattack.

In the middle of the fight, Rigoberto’s tiredness was noticeable due to the wear caused in the first rounds, and Alexis used this to connect a greater number of punches, especially to the face. However, he was unable to finish the complicated attacks that put his opponent in trouble.

For his part, Hermosillo overcame the critical moments, with a public clearly against him, but the fighter did not take a step back, he never stopped responding and on several occasions he put the American against the ropes.

The California-born Alexis Javier De Luna returned to the ring for the first time in 2023, after almost nine months of inactivity. The last time he saw action was late last year, when he lost by majority decision to fellow American Arturo Popoca (11-0-1), losing his perfect record in the ring.

Alexis, 22 years old, suffered his second loss as a professional and accumulates two consecutive losses by majority decision.



