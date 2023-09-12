Mario Barrios TKO's his opponent in under 2RDs | The Road to #CaneloCharlo





Mario Barrios made quick work of his opponent Eudy Bernardo as he moved up the ranks. Looking to protect his undefeated record, Barrios added another KO to his stat line when a perfectly placed straight right hand put Bernardo on his back to end the fight by RD2 TKO.

Barrios returns to the ring against former champ Yordenis Ugas on the September 30 on Showtime Boxing PPV.

#CaneloCharlo Fight Night & Ticket Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-093023

#UgasBarrios #MarioBarrios

