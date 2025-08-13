Nick Ball to Defend WBA Featherweight Crown Against Dangerous Sam Goodman – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, August 16, inside the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Britain’s Nick Ball (22-0-1, 13 KOs) will put his WBA featherweight world title on the line for the third time, facing the unbeaten Australian Sam Goodman (20-0, 8 KOs). The bout is part of the main card for the Riyadh Season and is shaping up as one of the most anticipated clashes of 2025.

Ball, 28, hailing from Liverpool, has cemented himself as one of the most relentless and consistent champions in the division. His all-action, front-foot style, constant pressure, and high-volume punching have made him a nightmare for anyone who shares the ring with him.

After capturing the belt from Raymond Ford via split decision, Ball defended it in emphatic fashion against Ronny Ríos and TJ Doheny—both stopped in the tenth round. He’s no stranger to Saudi soil, having fought there twice before.

Goodman, born in Sydney, arrives as the WBA’s mandatory challenger after climbing the ranks with signature wins over TJ Doheny, Ra’eese Aleem, and Miguel Flores. At 26, this will be his first crack at a world title. His most recent outing came on May 14 at the Hordern Pavilion, where he outpointed César Vaca over ten rounds, showcasing sharp movement, distance control, and tactical discipline.

This matchup pits Ball’s bruising, close-quarters assault against Goodman’s slick, ring-savvy approach. The Brit will look to cut off the ring and force exchanges, while the Aussie will aim to keep things at mid-range, pumping the jab and using lateral movement to stay out of harm’s way. For Goodman, avoiding the ropes and extended firefights will be crucial, as Ball is at his most dangerous when dictating pace and trading power shots.

Ball enters as the betting favorite, but Goodman’s adaptability and unblemished record make him a live underdog. For Ball, it’s a chance to further solidify his reign; for Goodman, it’s the moment to turn a promising career into a world championship legacy.