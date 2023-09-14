Cardenas dreams of a new WBA regional belt – World Boxing Association

American Ramon Cardenas will have a great opportunity this weekend to obtain the second World Boxing Association (WBA) regional belt in his career when he faces Panamanian Rafael Pedroza at the Boeing Center at Tech Port, in San Antonio, Texas.

The local fighter will seek the pioneering body’s Continental Latin American super bantamweight belt against the Central American, which would become the second of his professional career after winning the WBA-NABA sash in 2021.

“I’m going to fight for my second WBA belt. Winning it in front of my family, fans and everyone will be so sweet,” Contreras noted for BoxingScene. “My first WBA belt I won in Florida and there were only a few people there to celebrate with me. It’s going to be super sweet,” he continued.

Cardenas assured that he has worked very hard for this fight and that he wants to win convincingly to show what he is made of and move up in his career by winning the crown.

In front he will have a young and undefeated opponent who presents himself as a good test and he wants to overcome.

“I put on a good show and a lot of people come to my fights. I am excited. It’s a dream come true. I have worked very hard,” he finished.



