DIBELLA ENTERTAINMENT INKS PROMOTIONAL AGREEMENT WITH AUSTRALIAN BOXING SENSATION “BIG BAD” JOE GOODALL – DiBella Entertainment

DiBella Entertainment is proud to announce the signing of Australian heavyweight sensation “Big Bad” Joe Goodall (10-1-1, 9 KOs). With an impressive amateur record and an innate talent for the sport, Goodall brings with him world class experience and a determination to get to a world title.

The six-foot-five Joe Goodall had an illustrious amateur career that included approximately 90 fights, of which he won nearly 70. His accomplishments in the amateur ranks include winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, where he defeated the formidable Efe Ajagba in the semi-final, ultimately losing to Joe Joyce in the final. Notably, Goodall also secured a bronze medal at the World Championships, becoming the first Australian heavyweight to achieve such a prestigious feat.

A six-time Australian champion and four-time Oceania champion, Goodall’s remarkable journey in boxing also includes a gold medal victory at the prestigious Felix Sturm Tournament in Germany. His name now stands alongside legends like Lennox Lewis.

Goodall wasn’t the first professional athlete in his family. His father was a professional football player in the Australian Football League (AFL). The younger Goodall was following in his father’s footsteps when a hip injury sidelined the talented player. At 17, after trying different sports, he decided to focus on boxing. His decision to lace up the gloves was nothing short of transformative, as he traveled the world competing in world class matches.

In April 2018, Goodall made his professional debut, and quickly demonstrated his prowess within the squared circle, knocking out his first four opponents in the opening round.

Goodall caught the attention of boxing fans worldwide in July, when he upset Stephan Shaw (18-2, 13 KOs), stopping the heavyweight prospect in the sixth round of a scheduled eight-round bout.

Recently, Joe joined Coorparoo Boxing Gym, enlisting head coach Harry Costi as his trainer, with Chris Rose handling strength and conditioning duties.

“Joe Goodall is a big, physically imposing, athletic heavyweight. I was extremely impressed with his emphatic win over Stephan Shaw. It wasn’t an accident, though; Joe defeated Efe Ajagba in the amateurs,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “I strongly believe that Joe Goodall is coming into his own and will be a heavyweight championship contender. I’m thrilled to be working with him and his manager, Steve Scanlan.

“I’m really excited to be joining DiBella Entertainment,” said Goodall of the signing. “There are some huge fights out there for me and I look forward to showing not just Australia, but the world, who I am and what I am capable of. Having someone like Lou DiBella believe in me and my future is priceless. He has taken multiple people to world titles and I believe I will be the next one to achieve it with him. I want to keep on improving and taking big fights. Australia’s pool is limited and heavyweight boxing is in England or America. I want to fight at Wembley or the MGM Grand in Las Vegas for a world title. This partnership helps me achieve that. All I have to do is keep winning and that dream will come true.”

Steve Scanlan, Goodall’s manager, said of the signing, “We are very lucky to be partnering with DiBella Entertainment for Joe’s quest toward becoming a world champion. The heavyweight division is so exciting at the moment and we strongly believe that, with Lou’s support, Joe can be in some of the biggest heavyweight bouts Australia has ever seen. We had multiple offers on the table for Joe, but Lou stood out for us. He is an International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee and someone who we trust and believe in to guide Joe to the top. There aren’t many people better to have in your corner. The whole team at DiBella Entertainment has been a pleasure to deal with. We have agreed on a great strategy that works very well for Joe and fast tracks his rise to the top. I truly believe Joe is capable of mixing it with the best in the world and, with DiBella Entertainment behind us, it’s only a matter of time until that happens.”

Joe Goodall’s signing with DiBella Entertainment marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in his career. Stay tuned for updates as Joe Goodall embarks on his journey to boxing greatness.

Social Media

DiBella Entertainment

Instagram: @DiBellaEnt

Twitter: @LouDiBella, @DiBellaEnt

Facebook: @DiBellaEntertainment