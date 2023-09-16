Home / Boxing Videos / Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo Compare Their Victories That Made Them UNDISPTUED

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo Compare Their Victories That Made Them UNDISPTUED

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo both became undisputed world champions in impressive fashion. In this video, both fighters break down their own performances and the performances of their upcoming rivals.

