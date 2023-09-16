ALL ACCESS: CANELO vs. CHARLO | Episode 2 | FULL EPISODE





The second installment of the Emmy Award-winning series reveals never-before-seen aspects about champions Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Jermell Charlo as they prepare to clash in the Undisputed Super Middleweight World Championship on Saturday, September 30 live on SHOWTIME PPV® from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo Promotions will present the Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view.

The clips set the stage for episode two, which features award-winning storytelling about the integral characters working and standing behind the men who will meet in this anticipated showdown, the first ever between two male reigning four-belt champions.

For Canelo, the first-look clip includes a special and brief family visit, providing deeper insight on who Alvarez is out of the ring and demonstrating his role as not only a boxing champion, but also as a family man.

“Being a dad is one of the greatest things,” Alvarez poignantly exclaims alongside his daughter Emily. “My kids bring me joy no matter where I am… They watch me train and watch me spar… They motivate me a lot.”

For Charlo, the provided clip presents a closer look into his camp, illuminating the champion’s relentless preparations alongside award-winning coach Derrick James and former two division world champion Joan Guzmán.

“Ever since I got with Derrick, my knockout ratio went up,” Charlo explains after a grueling training session. “Setting the punches up, throwing the punches where they need to be placed, that’s what Derrick does really well.”

