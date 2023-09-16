Cuello defeated Garcia to retain his WBA International belt  – World Boxing Association

Mirco Cuello defeated Rudy Garcia by wide unanimous decision and retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) International featherweight championship this Friday night.

The Argentinian returned to the United States, specifically to the Boeing Center at Tech Port, San Antonio, and gave a great performance to win the decision on a 99-90 scorecard by the three judges.

Despite the wide scorecards, Cuello did not have an easy night and Garcia represented a real test for him. The South American had to come from less to more and adapt as the rounds went by against an opponent who moved a lot, counterattacked well and managed to evade the attack of the Argentinean.

Cuello had to figure Garcia out and deal with a slightly swollen eye from the start but gradually found his way with his powerful left and body shots. In fact, he landed a knockdown with a nice jab to the abdomen in the middle part of the fight that gave him peace of mind and confidence.

Cuello remains champion and is still undefeated after 13 professional fights, of which he has won 11 by knockout. Garcia, on the other hand, lost his first fight and has 15 wins.



