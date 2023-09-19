Mario Barrios stops 7th opponent in a row with Zamora win | The Road to #CaneloCharlo

Mario Barrios knocked out his seventh consecutive opponent as the San Antonio native stopped Mexico’s Richard Zamora after a barrage of Barrios punches landed cleanly and dazed the game Zamora.
With noted trained Virgil Hunter in his corner, the accurate Barrios landed a staggering 59 percent of his power punches, including 37 of 58 (64 percent) in the fourth and final round.
Barrios returns to the ring against former champ Yordenis Ugas on the September 30 on Showtime Boxing PPV.
#CaneloCharlo Fight Night & Ticket Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-093023
#MarioBarrios #UgasBarrios
Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.
SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:
https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts
FOLLOW US:
Tweets by premierboxing
https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions