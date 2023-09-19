Padilla will be back to face Meza in Florida  – World Boxing Association

The tough Venezuelan Leonardo Padilla will face his second fight in the United States, next Friday, September 29, where he will be facing the Mexican José Antonio Meza.

The 8 round featherweight bout is part of the preliminary card of the fight between Winston Guerrero and Charlie Clemente-Andino at Miccosukee Indian Gaming Resort, Miami, Florida, United States.

Leonardo Enrique Padilla, born in Petare, Venezuela, will take the ring for the second time this year. Last June, he defeated American Andy Vences (23-5-1 / 12 KO) by unanimous decision.

Padilla 25, has a record of 22-5 and has a knockout power above 60%, in his most recent bouts, he accumulated four victories, only one finished by fast track and two defeats, the last one by knockout in the second round, last year against the Argentinean, Mirco Cuello (8-0).

Padilla expressed his happiness for returning to the ring in North America through his official Instagram account, he emphasized that it has cost him a lot to get there and he will take advantage of every opportunity that comes his way to make the most of it.

It cost me a lot to get to the United States, so this September 29, I will show where I come from and that I am the next world champion,” said Leonardo.

The native of Durango, Mexico, José Antonio Meza, will return to action for the first time in 2023. His last bout was at the end of last year, where he lost by unanimous decision to American Dominic Valle (7-0).

Meza (8-8), 26, has a low knockout power of just 25%. He is currently living a complicated moment in the ring, where he has accumulated four defeats and only one victory in his last five fights. It is worth mentioning that his most recent victory was two years ago against Jose Manuel Gomez (12-1) by unanimous decision.



