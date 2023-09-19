Behind Closed Doors: Richardson Hitchins vs Jose Zepeda (Pre Fight Feature)





Richardson Hitchins steps up against former World Title challenger Jose Zepeda this Saturday in Orlando live on DAZN.

In a stacked 140lb division, undefeated Hitchins bids to make a statement performance to land a World Title shot in 2024, while Zepeda bids to get back to the big time for the third time of asking.

