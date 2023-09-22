Home / Boxing Videos / Full Fight | Argentina vs Brazil! Super Welter Champion Patrick Teixeira vs Brian Castano! ((FREE))

Full Fight | Argentina vs Brazil! Super Welter Champion Patrick Teixeira vs Brian Castano! ((FREE))

One of the Biggest Rivalries in Sports goes into the ring! Argentina vs Brazil! Defending Champion Patrick Teixeira, of Brazil, puts his title on the line against Country Rival, Argentinean, Brian Castano.
This Covid War would lead Castano to Back to Back, Draw and Loss against Super Welterweight Champion, Jermell Charlo.

Patrick Teixeira vs Brian Castano
Feb. 13th, 2021 – Fantasy Springs Bubble, Indio, CA #TeixeiraCastano

