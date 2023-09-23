Matchroom Radio Podcast Ep71: David Diamante With Sunny Edwards





David Diamante is joined by IBF World Flyweight King Sunny Edwards in Orlando, Florida in the aftermath of Sunny’s first meeting with Dec 16’s opponent WBO Champ Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez. ‘Showtime’ talks the huge Unification, his route to Undisputed, path into boxing including why his Dad had a boxing ring on his front lawn, relationship with Brother Charlie, time up at Team GB up in Sheffield, transition into the pro game plus his mindset and tactical forward thinking plus much more!

