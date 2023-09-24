"Eubank Won't Stand Up To The Power" – Eddie Hearn On Benn Return, Hitchins Win, Ryan Draw





We catch-up with Eddie Hearn in Orlando after Richardson Hitchins beat Jose Zepeda to close on a World Title shot, Conor Benn’s winning ten rounder and why he believes Chris Eubank won’t stand up to his power, Jessica McCaskill and Sandy Ryan’s controversial draw, Ammo Williams’ step up plus the rest of the card!

#EddieHearn #ConorBenn #HitchinsZepeda

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.