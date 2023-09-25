Home / Boxing Videos / Sunny Edwards BEATS Bam Rodriguez On TalkSport Punch Machine

After losing on the ping pong table, Sunny Edwards makes it 1-1 heading into December’s fight by beating Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez on the TalkSport Punch Machine.

