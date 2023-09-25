Oumiha stood out at IBA Night of Champions  – World Boxing Association

Frenchman Sofiane Oumiha won the World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight continental belt after defeating Nicolas Blanco by technical knockout this Saturday during the IBA Night of Champions held in Monaco.

The Frenchman won the regional belt by defining the fight in the sixth round and took away the undefeated South American fighter to be one of the most outstanding boxers of an evening that was full of great talent and good boxing.

Oumiha has made good progress in the professional arena and won his fourth fight, the third by knockout, to continue his ascent and demonstrate his adaptation in the professional boxing.

In another of the night’s bouts, Venezuelan light heavyweight Albert Ramirez defeated Dominican veteran Lenin Castillo by unanimous decision in a fight that represented a great test and that he was able to overcome despite the difficulties he faced.

In the event there were several amateur fights, which were combined with the professional ones and left an unforgettable night for boxing fans.



