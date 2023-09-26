Home / Boxing Videos / London Face Off 👀 Bam Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards

London Face Off 👀 Bam Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez visits London for the first time as he comes face to face with Sunny Edwards overlooking the Capital’s skyline. The pair unify the Flyweight division on December 16 in Arizona!

