Velazquez looked good in his victory over Soumaoro  – World Boxing Association

Cuban Orestes Velazquez continues his undefeated career after defeating Mohamed Soumaoro this Saturday in Orlando, Florida, and thus retaining his World Boxing Association (WBA) super lightweight international crown.

The Antillean scored a technical knockout in the eighth round against a strong and brave opponent like the Canadian, who could not overcome the strength of the Caribbean fighter.

This opportunity was very important for Velazquez, 30 years old, who stepped into the ring in an important event and with the presence of great figures to show himself to the world and give a strong performance.

Velazquez has been facing opponents with good records in his recent fights and this was another demonstration of his level to take another step in his intention to fight for a world title.

It was the eighth career victory for the Cuban, who has won 7 by knockout, while Soumaoro left his record at 13 wins, 2 losses and 6 knockouts.



