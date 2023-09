Full Fight | Canelo Alvarez vs Austin Trout! Battle To Be Unified Super Welterweight Champ! ((FREE))





A Young and Upcoming, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, in Super Welterweight Showdown Against Then Undefeated, Southpaw, Austin Trout. This Victory Led To The Mega-Fight Between Floyd Maywether.

Canelo Alvarez vs Austin Trout

April 20th, 2013 – Alamodome, San Antonio, TX #canelotrout

