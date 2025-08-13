Collazo to Defend Titles Against  Vayson on September 20 – World Boxing Association

Oscar Collazo will return to the ring on September 20 to defend his WBA black-and-gold minimumweight crown—alongside his WBO title—against Jayson Vayson at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

This will mark the Puerto Rican’s first defense of the WBA belt he claimed last November 16, when he dethroned Thammanoon Niyomtrong during a Riyadh Season showcase in Saudi Arabia.

Collazo, widely regarded as the most complete fighter in the division, is eager to make another statement in his U.S. homecoming, the same country where he captured his first world championship back in 2023.

Vayson, from the Philippines, will be making his U.S. debut. The challenger has fought primarily in Thailand, Japan, and his homeland, making this the biggest stage of his career. He comes in riding a four-fight win streak, highlighted by a March 29 victory over Jirawat Aiamong.

Collazo steps in unbeaten at 12-0, with nine wins coming by knockout. Vayson brings a record of 14-1-1, with eight stoppages to his name.