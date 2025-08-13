Ennis vs. Lima in WBA Super Welterweight Title Eliminator October 25  – World Boxing Association

Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Uisma Lima will square off on October 25 in a WBA super welterweight world title eliminator at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, headlining a Matchroom Boxing card announced earlier this week.

Ennis, the former WBA welterweight world champion, has moved up to 154 pounds and will make his debut in the division with a high-stakes eliminator. The undefeated American is coming off a statement win, knocking out Eimantas Stanionis in six rounds to claim—and later vacate—the WBA welterweight crown.

Across the ring will be Angola’s Lima, a rugged contender riding a four-fight winning streak. Known for his grit and willingness to take on unbeaten foes, Lima has upset three undefeated fighters in a row and is eager to extend that streak—though Ennis represents his toughest assignment yet.

Ennis enters with a flawless 34-0 record, 30 of those wins inside the distance. Lima brings a 12-1 record, with 10 knockouts, and will be looking to shock the Philly crowd on fight night.