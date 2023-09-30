Rhiannon Dixon adds the European Lightweight Title to her Commonwealth crown! We speak with Dixon and coach Anthony Crolla in the immediate aftermath of her win over Thanderz in London.
#RhiannonDixon #Boxing
Rhiannon Dixon adds the European Lightweight Title to her Commonwealth crown! We speak with Dixon and coach Anthony Crolla in the immediate aftermath of her win over Thanderz in London.
#RhiannonDixon #Boxing
Tags * Beats Champquot Collar Dixon European Matchroom Boxing Rhiannon Thanderz White
September 30, 2023 — Fight highlights from Cheavon Clarke vs. Vasil Ducar from London Subscribe …