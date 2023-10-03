Home / Boxing Videos / 'I wanna do what everyone thinks I can't do' – KSI Meets Anthony Joshua

'I wanna do what everyone thinks I can't do' – KSI Meets Anthony Joshua

DAZN Boxing



Anthony Joshua meets KSI as the YouTube superstar prepares for the biggest fight of his career against Tommy Fury.

Watch KSI vs. Tommy Fury & Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis live on DAZN PPV around the world on October 14.

