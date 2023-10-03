Terri Harper & Stefy Bull Recall The Journey So Far Up To Brækhus Fight





From Doncaster Dome to the Sheffield Arena. It’s been some road already for Terri Harper and manager/trainer Stefy Bull. The pair recall the journey to Saturday’s fight in Sheffield against Cecilia Brækhus for the WBA and WBO World Super Welterweight Titles. From selling 65 tickets to 1000 personally and earning more than the £1000 picked up on debut… Belter can now add to her World Title collection as chief support to Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington.

