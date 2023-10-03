"THIS FIGHT WILL BE A CAR CRASH!" 💥🚗 | UNBEATEN Nick Ball On Isaac Dogboe FINAL ELIMINATOR Clash





Unbeaten featherweight sensation Nick Ball speaks to Dev Sahni ahead of the biggest fight of his career against Isaac Dogboe in a final eliminator for the WBC World Featherweight Championship. The bout takes place on a huge ‘Magnificent Seven’ card from the AO Arena, Manchester live on TNT Sports on November 18th.

#BallDogboe #NickBall #MagnificentSeven

