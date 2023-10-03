Home / Boxing Videos / "THIS FIGHT WILL BE A CAR CRASH!" 💥🚗 | UNBEATEN Nick Ball On Isaac Dogboe FINAL ELIMINATOR Clash

"THIS FIGHT WILL BE A CAR CRASH!" 💥🚗 | UNBEATEN Nick Ball On Isaac Dogboe FINAL ELIMINATOR Clash

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Unbeaten featherweight sensation Nick Ball speaks to Dev Sahni ahead of the biggest fight of his career against Isaac Dogboe in a final eliminator for the WBC World Featherweight Championship. The bout takes place on a huge ‘Magnificent Seven’ card from the AO Arena, Manchester live on TNT Sports on November 18th.

#BallDogboe #NickBall #MagnificentSeven

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

Yordenis Ugas on Belief He Is Still Elite Fighter, Wants Thurman Next & Boxing Future l Last Stand

Yordenis Ugas joins the Last Stand to talk about his future in boxing, how he …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved