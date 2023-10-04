Home / Boxing Videos / 'Tyson Fury Has Shut Us Up!' – Unpacking Fury vs. Usyk

DAZN Boxing



Ak and Barak unpack the announcement that an agreement is in place for Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk to unify the heavyweight division.

