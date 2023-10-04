Melikuziev defends his WBA Intercontinental belt against Fox this Saturday  – World Boxing Association

Bektemir Melikuziev will defend his WBA Intercontinental super middleweight belt on Saturday against Alantez Fox in the main event of the Golden Boy Promotions fight at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The Uzbek is on a five-fight winning streak and intends to put on a good show on this evening. In June 2021 he lost by knockout to Gabriel Rosado and since then he has had a series of fights that have helped him recover, including a rematch against Rosado in April of this year and now he has a victory.

Melikuziev is a powerful fighter with an interesting technique that he knows how to use very well with his southpaw guard. The 27-year-old fighter is making his way in a tough division and will be looking to take another step in his career.

He will face Fox, an experienced fighter who is not at his best but has faced top-notch opponents and has even fought for the world title. The 31-year-old American wants to get back to winning ways and needs to pull off an upset to turn his career around.

Melikuziev has 12 wins, 1 loss and 9 knockouts, while Fox has 28 wins, 4 losses, 1 draw and 13 knockouts.



