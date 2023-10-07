What a fight we having coming up on December 2… Jordan Gill heads to Belfast to take on Michael Conlan in his hometown.
Sign up to priority ticket access and alerts at matchroomboxing.com
#ConlanGill #MichaelConlan #Boxing
What a fight we having coming up on December 2… Jordan Gill heads to Belfast to take on Michael Conlan in his hometown.
Sign up to priority ticket access and alerts at matchroomboxing.com
#ConlanGill #MichaelConlan #Boxing
Tags * confirmed Conlan Gill jordan Matchroom Boxing MICHAEL
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …