Home / Boxing Videos / LIVE Prelims | Agit Kabayel vs Damian Knyba | The Homecoming 🇩🇪

LIVE Prelims | Agit Kabayel vs Damian Knyba | The Homecoming 🇩🇪

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 47 mins ago Boxing Videos



Join us in Düsseldorf, Germany as we kick off the year with a huge heavyweight fight night as Agit Kabayel prepares to fight Polish Giant Damian Knyba in an undefeated match up for the WBC Interim World Heavyweight Championship. We’ll bring you 4 fights featuring Oronzo Birardi, Gleb Bakshi, Daniel Dietz & Kevin Saszik.

Watch Kabayel vs Knyba tonight Live on DAZN Boxing from 7:00pm

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb5vqsm8qJ02AgQ5MA1t
Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
Website: https://queensberry.co.uk
To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

AND THE NEW! Dalton Smith KO's Subriel Matias To Win World Title ⚡️👏

What a moment! Watch as Dalton Smith’s lifelong dream comes true by sparking out Subriel …

© Copyright 2000 - 2026, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved