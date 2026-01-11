LIVE Prelims | Agit Kabayel vs Damian Knyba | The Homecoming 🇩🇪





Join us in Düsseldorf, Germany as we kick off the year with a huge heavyweight fight night as Agit Kabayel prepares to fight Polish Giant Damian Knyba in an undefeated match up for the WBC Interim World Heavyweight Championship. We’ll bring you 4 fights featuring Oronzo Birardi, Gleb Bakshi, Daniel Dietz & Kevin Saszik.

Watch Kabayel vs Knyba tonight Live on DAZN Boxing from 7:00pm

