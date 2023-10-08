Home / Boxing Videos / Nico Leivars vs Ryan Walker: Full Fight (Wood vs Warrington Undercard)

Nico Leivars vs Ryan Walker: Full Fight (Wood vs Warrington Undercard)

Matchroom Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Mansfield’s Nico Leivars gets the first win of the night for the Steel City Gym, stepping up against Ryan Walker with a points victory in support to Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington on Saturday 7 October 2023.

#NicoLeivars #WoodWarrington #Boxing

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Ringside KO View 🧨 Leigh Wood's Comeback vs Josh Warrington

It’s yet another dramatic ending for a Leigh Wood fight… This time coming from behind …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved