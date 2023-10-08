Nico Leivars vs Ryan Walker: Full Fight (Wood vs Warrington Undercard)

Mansfield’s Nico Leivars gets the first win of the night for the Steel City Gym, stepping up against Ryan Walker with a points victory in support to Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington on Saturday 7 October 2023.
#NicoLeivars #WoodWarrington #Boxing
