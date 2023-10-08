Home / Boxing Videos / Matchroom Radio Ep72: David Diamante with Johnathon Banks

Matchroom Radio Ep72: David Diamante with Johnathon Banks

Matchroom Boxing 12 mins ago Boxing Videos



David Diamante is joined by Johnathon Banks in Sheffield for another episode of Matchroom Radio. Banks is in town for Cecilia Brækhus’ World Title shot against Terri Harper. The former Cruiserweight and Heavyweight contender recaps his own pro career, training under the late and great Emanuel Steward, Gennadiy Golovkin’s next move, training alongside Wladimir Klitschko and much more!

#MatchroomRadio #DavidDiamante #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Nico Leivars vs Ryan Walker: Full Fight (Wood vs Warrington Undercard)

Mansfield’s Nico Leivars gets the first win of the night for the Steel City Gym, …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved