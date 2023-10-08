Matchroom Radio Ep72: David Diamante with Johnathon Banks





David Diamante is joined by Johnathon Banks in Sheffield for another episode of Matchroom Radio. Banks is in town for Cecilia Brækhus’ World Title shot against Terri Harper. The former Cruiserweight and Heavyweight contender recaps his own pro career, training under the late and great Emanuel Steward, Gennadiy Golovkin’s next move, training alongside Wladimir Klitschko and much more!

