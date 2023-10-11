KO | Francisco Vargas vs Miguel Berchelt! 'El Alacran' Does Not Hold Back! Winning WBC World Title!





The Scorpion! Miguel Berchelt was making a lot of noise as he climbed the rankings to become the WBC Super Featherweight World Champion.

Berchelt will looking to bounce back to winning terms as he gets back in the ring Saturday, October 15th, 2023 in his home, Merida, Yucatan, Mexico!

Francisco Vargas vs Miguel Berchelt

Jan. 28th, 2017 – Fantasy Springs, Indio, CA – #VargasBerchelt

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #miguelberchelt #alacran #merida #watchondazn #ko #knockoutcity #knockout #highlights #highlight #usa #mexico

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl