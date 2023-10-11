Home / Boxing Videos / KO | Francisco Vargas vs Miguel Berchelt! 'El Alacran' Does Not Hold Back! Winning WBC World Title!

KO | Francisco Vargas vs Miguel Berchelt! 'El Alacran' Does Not Hold Back! Winning WBC World Title!

Golden Boy Boxing 54 mins ago Boxing Videos



The Scorpion! Miguel Berchelt was making a lot of noise as he climbed the rankings to become the WBC Super Featherweight World Champion.
Berchelt will looking to bounce back to winning terms as he gets back in the ring Saturday, October 15th, 2023 in his home, Merida, Yucatan, Mexico!

Francisco Vargas vs Miguel Berchelt
Jan. 28th, 2017 – Fantasy Springs, Indio, CA – #VargasBerchelt

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #miguelberchelt #alacran #merida #watchondazn #ko #knockoutcity #knockout #highlights #highlight #usa #mexico

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE! The Magnificent 7; Ball, Bentley, Heaney, Essuman, Davies, Rankin & More!

Join us for live coverage from Victoria House, London as we hear from the cast …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved