Andre Berto: Olympic Trials Controversy, Floyd Mayweather Fight Breakdown & Sparring Andre Ward

Andre Berto opens up about his Olympic Trials controversy, from the disqualification against Juan McPherson to joining Haiti’s Olympic team. He breaks down what it was like to finally step in the ring with Floyd Mayweather and the strategy Floyd uses to win rounds. Berto also reflects on sparring a young Andre Ward, chasing his father’s approval, and the lessons learned along the way.
00:00:00 – Intro & Berto’s Early Life in Polk County
00:04:49 – Growing Up in a Fighting Family & Troublemaker Years
00:16:16 – Amateur Boxing Rise & Sparring with Andre Ward
00:24:13 – Olympic Trials Controversy & Fighting for Haiti
00:36:15 – Signing with Lou DiBella & Meeting Al Haymon
00:46:47 – Pro Debut Challenges & Beating David Estrada
00:54:02 – Career Highs, Lows & Handling Criticism
01:01:58 – Fast Track to Championships & Al Haymon’s Low Profile
01:04:32 – Haiti Earthquake & Calling Off the Shane Mosley Fight
01:13:05 – Victor Ortiz Loss & Training Mistakes
01:25:33 – Health Issues, Guerrero Fight & Regaining Confidence
01:35:37 – Relationship with Floyd Mayweather
01:41:50 – Fighting Floyd & Inside the Ring Breakdown
01:50:06 – Life After Mayweather & Personal Growth
01:58:09 – Losing His Father & Family Legacy
