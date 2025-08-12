Andre Berto: Olympic Trials Controversy, Floyd Mayweather Fight Breakdown & Sparring Andre Ward





Andre Berto opens up about his Olympic Trials controversy, from the disqualification against Juan McPherson to joining Haiti’s Olympic team. He breaks down what it was like to finally step in the ring with Floyd Mayweather and the strategy Floyd uses to win rounds. Berto also reflects on sparring a young Andre Ward, chasing his father’s approval, and the lessons learned along the way.

00:00:00 – Intro & Berto’s Early Life in Polk County

00:04:49 – Growing Up in a Fighting Family & Troublemaker Years

00:16:16 – Amateur Boxing Rise & Sparring with Andre Ward

00:24:13 – Olympic Trials Controversy & Fighting for Haiti

00:36:15 – Signing with Lou DiBella & Meeting Al Haymon

00:46:47 – Pro Debut Challenges & Beating David Estrada

00:54:02 – Career Highs, Lows & Handling Criticism

01:01:58 – Fast Track to Championships & Al Haymon’s Low Profile

01:04:32 – Haiti Earthquake & Calling Off the Shane Mosley Fight

01:13:05 – Victor Ortiz Loss & Training Mistakes

01:25:33 – Health Issues, Guerrero Fight & Regaining Confidence

01:35:37 – Relationship with Floyd Mayweather

01:41:50 – Fighting Floyd & Inside the Ring Breakdown

01:50:06 – Life After Mayweather & Personal Growth

01:58:09 – Losing His Father & Family Legacy

