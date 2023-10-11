🗣 "I want to make him quit" – Dillon Danis on what he plans to do to Logan Paul 😤





On October 14, KSI faces his toughest test yet as he takes on Tommy Fury. Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis provides a spicy co-headline fight.

Can watch the fights LIVE on DAZN PPV.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube

Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN

DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing