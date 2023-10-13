Home / Boxing Videos / KSI vs. Tommy Fury, Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis: Who Won The Presser? | The DAZN Boxing Show

KSI vs. Tommy Fury, Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis: Who Won The Presser? | The DAZN Boxing Show

Ade Oladipo and Ariel Helwani recap Thursday’s press conference between KSI, Tommy Fury, Logan Paul, and Dillon Danis.

Watch KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis on October 14, LIVE on DAZN PPV.

