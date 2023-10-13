"I DON'T GIVE A F*** ABOUT HIM!" | Fabio Wardley Has NO MESSAGE For David Adeleye #WardleyAdeleye

Unbeaten British Heavyweight Champion Fabio Wardley takes on unbeaten David Adeleye on October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on the undercard of Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou to begin this year’s Riyadh Season live on TNT Sports Box Office.
