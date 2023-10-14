Home / Boxing Videos / How One Punch & One Year Changed Brian Mendoza's Life | SHOWTIME BOXING

How One Punch & One Year Changed Brian Mendoza's Life | SHOWTIME BOXING

SHOWTIME Sports 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



How hard work and one year changed the entire trajectory of Brian Mendoza’s boxing career.

#TszyuMendoza is SATURDAY at 10:30pm ET/7:30pm PT.

#boxing #shosports #showtimechampionshipboxing #timtszyu #brianmendoza

About SHOWTIME Sports

