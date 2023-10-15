GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT-LIVE FROM MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO

Former World Champion Miguel “El Alacrán” Berchelt of Yucatan, Mexico will make a redemptive return to the ring as the main event of Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN: Mexico Edition in a Lightweight battle against former world champion challenger of Tucuman, Argentina, Diego “El Profeta” Ruiz. The 10-round lightweight fight is presented in co-promotion with Zanfer Boxing on Saturday, October 14 at the Poliforum Zamna in Mérida. Also, making his grand return to the ring, Aaron Silva of Monterrey, Mexico will participate in a 10-round super middleweight fight against Emiliano Castro. The broadcast will be live worldwide on DAZN starting at 5 PM PT 8 PM ET.
