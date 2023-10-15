Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis | Fight Highlights

How does it feel knowing AJ won't ever get those titles back? lol It must suck now that it is sinking in to him, huh? The only chance he has is if after the Fury/Usyk fight, the winner drops a strap and he is lined... […]

Rumble in the Jungle Experience - London Someone just alerted me to this going on in October in London. Sounds innovative.... ... […]

Had it not been for Tank v Garcia... .. none of these other top quality fights would have been happening this year and one behind the other. We had Crawford v Spence, now are on the cusp... […]

Fury v Usyk is on.............! Hmmmm this came out of the blue this afternoon. https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/66962430 I'll add comment later but I still can't see it... […]

rip colonel bob sheridan the voice of many international broadcasts. rest in paradise colonel Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/F7CbWBLWYAACkLP?format=jpg&name=medium […]

I don't like "Mall's" eyes.... I can look into Jermall Charlo's eyes. Something is off. They look dead and spaced out. It looks like a man who is either battling with depression or... […]

Canelo is being forced to “Take A KO Dive/ Throw The Fight” against Jermell Charlo. Canelo is being forced to “Take A Dive/ Throw The Fight” against Jermell Charlo. Canelo will reluctantly allow Charlo to “KO” him in a Fixed Fight.... […]

Zhang is nearly 42. AJ won’t fight him as it’s too risky. Fury will avoid Usyk and Zhang and wait for them both to get even older whilst he has a rematch with... […]

boxing prediction challenge: season three rules: correct winner (cw) = 1 point correct method (cm) (points or knockout) = 1 point correct knockout round (ckor) = 3 points, if result is... […]

David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade Nov. 24th Looks like it's a done deal for Benavidez 27-0 (23) and Andrade 32-0 (17) to square off in Las Vegas for the wbc 168 'interim' strap on Showtime ppv.... […]

I want to see Bivol v Beterbiev! .. like now. After Canelo v Charlo now! […]

Shobox 9/15 Did anybody see this card? My friend had a fighter on the show- Ramon 'Dinamita' Cardenas, from San Antonio. I didn't realize that he was the main... […]

Jermall sounds like he had drug problems... Listen to his recent interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wP_9ZMNV5cE I know how a dude sounds when he has been on drugs and trying to get... […]