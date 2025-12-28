Inoue Retains His Crown with Authority – World Boxing Association

Japan’s Naoya “Monster” Inoue once again proved why he is widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet, defeating Mexico’s David Picasso by unanimous decision to successfully defend the WBA super bantamweight (122 lbs) world title. The judges’ scorecards—119–109, 120–108, and 117–111—clearly reflected the champion’s command over twelve rounds in a bout that blended technique, power, and tactical discipline.

From the opening bell, Inoue imposed his trademark style: lightning-fast hands, surgical precision, and absolute control of distance. His jab was the key to cracking Picasso’s guard, as the Mexican challenger tried to answer with pressure and punch volume but found himself facing a fighter who anticipated every move. Inoue punished him with crisp combinations to the body and head, creating separation early in the fight.

Picasso, brave and competitive, consistently looked to cut off the ring and force exchanges, displaying the grit that has made him one of Mexico’s promising young fighters. Each attempt, however, was met with sharp responses from Inoue, who not only landed the cleaner shots but also managed the pace with veteran intelligence. Picasso showed resilience and had a few competitive rounds, but he was never able to disrupt the champion’s strategy.

The second half of the bout only solidified Inoue’s advantage. His ability to change angles and maintain steady pressure gradually wore Picasso down, with signs of fatigue becoming evident. Inoue closed the final rounds with authority, sealing a wide victory that left no doubt in the minds of the judges or the crowd.

With the win, Naoya Inoue retains the WBA super bantamweight title and reaffirms his status as one of the most dominant champions in the sport today.

For David Picasso, the defeat represents a valuable learning experience. Facing a champion of Inoue’s caliber allowed him to measure himself against the elite while proving he has the heart and talent to come back stronger. His youth and discipline keep him firmly positioned as a future contender in the division.

The night made it clear that Inoue remains the undisputed standard at super bantamweight—a fighter who combines skill, power, and a true champion’s mindset. Tokyo witnessed yet another performance that strengthens his legacy and keeps him atop the world boxing scene.