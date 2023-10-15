Home / Boxing Videos / Logan Paul's PASSIONATE Victory Speech After Defeating Dillon Danis | THE PRIME CARD

Logan Paul's PASSIONATE Victory Speech After Defeating Dillon Danis | THE PRIME CARD

DAZN Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Logan Paul spoke out after defeating Dillon Danis in their much anticipated grudge match on The Prime Card.

#KSIFury | #PaulDanis | #XSeries10 | Buy the PPV event of the year on http://DAZN.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

DILLON DANIS RING WALK | THE PRIME CARD

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved