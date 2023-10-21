Full Fight | Alexis Rocha vs Jeovanis Barraza! Lex W/ Statement Win In Front Of Home Crowd! ((FREE))





Alexis Rocha Co-Headlines Hometown Arena, Honda Center! Coming off an impressive KO win over James Bacon after suffering his 1st defeat the fight before that, Alexis Rocha was eager to impress in front of his home town crowd vs durable opponent, Jeovanis Barraza!

Alexis looks to continue his hunt for a World Title Opportunity as he steps back in the ring Saturday, October 21st, 2023 vs Giovanni Santillan!

Rocha vs. Santillan is a 12-round welterweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Top Rank Boxing. The event will be live from the Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA and available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand.

Tickets for Rocha vs. Santillan are priced at $150, $100, $75, $50 and $30 plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

Alexis Rocha vs Jeovanis Barraza

Nov. 13th, 2021 – Honda Center, Anaheim, CA #MunguiaRosado

