The Hurricane Campbell Hatton extends his unbeaten stretch to 14-0 in the pro game after a DQ to Jamie Sampson on the Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares undercard on Saturday 21 October 2023.
#Boxing #CatterallLinares #CampbellHatton
The Hurricane Campbell Hatton extends his unbeaten stretch to 14-0 in the pro game after a DQ to Jamie Sampson on the Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares undercard on Saturday 21 October 2023.
#Boxing #CatterallLinares #CampbellHatton
Tags * CAMPBELL Catterall Hatton Jamie Linares Matchroom Boxing Sampson undercard
►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing ►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing ►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE: ►SKY …